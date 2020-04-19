Israel eases COVID-19 restrictions

Israel began easing movement restrictions on Sunday while pointedly avoiding announcing any exit from an ongoing lockdown to forestall the spread of coronavirus, AFP reported.
A cabinet vote in the early hours of the morning approved several measures, including a reopening of high street shops, schools for children with special educational needs, and a resumption of small scale prayer meetings, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.
Most of the measures take effect from Sunday, while the selected schools will reopen their doors to pupils on Tuesday, according to the education ministry.
Prayer gatherings of up to 19 people at a time will be allowed, on condition that they take place in the open air with people wearing masks and at least two meters apart.
Israel has more than 13,360 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 171 fatalities.