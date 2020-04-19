News
Iran extends religious sites’ closure, prison furloughs
Iran extends religious sites’ closure, prison furloughs
Region:Iran
Theme: Society

Religious holy sites and mosques in Iran will remain closed until May 4, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani said, noting that the Judiciary has also extended furloughs for prisoners for one more month, Tasnim reported.

The inmates that do not pose a threat to social security can enjoy the prison leave until May 20, he added.

Rouhani further said that the decision about closure of schools and universities has not changed, and that students should keep receiving education via remote learning programs at home.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
