News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 19
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Yerevan man, 26, hospitalized with gunshot wound
Yerevan man, 26, hospitalized with gunshot wound
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

At around 9:50pm on Saturday, Yerevan Police received a call from a hospital that they had admitted a person with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The police found out that the wounded was Yerevan resident Gagik A., 26, shamshyan.com reported.

They also found out that on the same day, at around 9:30pm, an unknown person had had an argument with him in the back of a school, hit and punched him, and then had stabbed him in the thigh with a sharp object.

The police are preparing a report on the incident.

They are also looking into the hospital’s information that Gagik A. had sustained a gunshot wound.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
4 killed in plane crash in Russia
The death toll in the crash of a light-engine aircraft in Russia…
 50-year-old man rescued from pit in Armenia
Doctors rated the condition of the man as satisfactory…
 Armenian man apprehended, was wanted by Russian police for bandit attack
Signature to not leave the country has...
 Armenia ex-President Sargsyan questioned as witness in case under investigation by National Security Service
His attorneys have issued a statement…
 Man arrested for stabbing Gyumri policemen
The investigation is still in progress…
 Murder in Armenia; man, 36, found dead in car
The murder suspect has been detained…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos