Yerevan man, 26, hospitalized with gunshot wound

At around 9:50pm on Saturday, Yerevan Police received a call from a hospital that they had admitted a person with a gunshot wound to his left leg.
The police found out that the wounded was Yerevan resident Gagik A., 26, shamshyan.com reported.
They also found out that on the same day, at around 9:30pm, an unknown person had had an argument with him in the back of a school, hit and punched him, and then had stabbed him in the thigh with a sharp object.
The police are preparing a report on the incident.
They are also looking into the hospital’s information that Gagik A. had sustained a gunshot wound.
A forensic medical examination has been ordered.