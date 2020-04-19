News
European Stability Mechanism: Europe needs at least €500bn for economic recovery
European Stability Mechanism: Europe needs at least €500bn for economic recovery
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Europe will need at least another 500 billion euros from European Union institutions to finance its economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, on top of the agreed half-a-trillion package, the head of the euro zone bailout fund said, Reuters reported.

European Stability Mechanism (ESM) Managing Director Klaus Regling said the easiest way to organize such funds would be via the European Commission and the EU budget.

“I would say that for the second phase we need at least another 500 billion euros from the European institutions, but it could be more,” Regling said.

“For that, we need to discuss new instruments with an open mind, but also use the existing institutions, because it is easier, including in particular the Commission and the EU budget,” Regling added, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
