S. Korea decides to ease some restrictions due to COVID-19

South Korean authorities have decided to lift some restrictions that were imposed along the lines of the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, according to TASS.
At the same time, some measures of social distancing may be maintained at least until May 5, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday.
The Prime Minister also stated that clubs, sports complexes, and some other institutions will be allowed to open under the conditions of strict sanitary norms and distancing between visitors.
In addition, the ban on religious services and open-air sports events will be eased.
In South Korea, 10,661 cases of COVID-19 have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic, 234 patients have died, and 8,042 others have recovered. Only eight new cases have been reported on Sunday.