Armenia Ombudsman: I consider unethical, absolutely unacceptable to mock head of state

I consider it unethical, absolutely unacceptable in human terms to mock the head of state, or such attempts, by using the non-aerial footage of the message of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia . The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, wrote this on his Facebook page, and with respect to the incident regarding PM Nikol Pashinyan’s TV message to the people.
"I am particularly concerned about the way this is being presented to the public, and the response to such footage.
Such an attitude or reaction toward a public figure, an opponent, or even a political opponent or a friend and relative is unacceptable.
We must be guided by high respect for the symbols of our state and people (…),” he added, in particular.
To note, the footage that was left off the air from Pashinyan’s aforesaid message had appeared on the Internet.