Man, 90, dies in Armenia town of COVID-19

A 90-year-old man died last night in Maralik town of Armenia’s Shirak Province, and he was buried in accordance with the procedures of the coronavirus infection. Maralik Mayor Artak Gevorgyan told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am noting, however, that he could not officially say whether this man had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
But the mayor added that the area near the Maralik cemetery was also disinfected.
He also stated that this man was originally from Sarnaghbyur village, but he lived in Maralik with his daughter.