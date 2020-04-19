News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 19
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Putin: EEU countries in no hurry to accept new members
Putin: EEU countries in no hurry to accept new members
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

The EEU countries are in no hurry to accept new members, as it is a complicated process, combined with various difficulties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, MK reports.

When asked how many members the union can have, he said those stages cannot be bypassed in the process of expansion.

According to Putin, all the decisions made within the framework of the EEU are based on compromise, and each member has made some concessions in making those decisions.

Real working tools can be achieved only with good will, not by "twisting hands", the Russian president added.

To note, Armenia is also a member in the EEU.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Structural, substantive changes to take place within EEU?
Armenia’s authorities, despite the current state of emergency in the country, did not ignore this issue and are at the stage of quite active discussions…
 Armenia official: EEU discussing temporary reduction, cancelation of customs duties on some important goods
Which products will be a priority is currently being discussed…
 Kremlin: Russian natural gas price issue within EEU will be examined at expert level
The Russian presidential press secretary stated…
 Putin asks Lukashenko to inform CIS presidents about results of COVID-19 summit
President of Russia Vladimir Putin has asked his...
 Putin proposes to consider zeroing customs duties on goods required for fight against COVID-19 within EEU
Armenia is also a member of this union…
 Russian president declares need for extraordinary measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic
His remarks came during the online summit of the Eurasian Economic Council…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos