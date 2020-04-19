Putin: EEU countries in no hurry to accept new members

The EEU countries are in no hurry to accept new members, as it is a complicated process, combined with various difficulties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, MK reports.

When asked how many members the union can have, he said those stages cannot be bypassed in the process of expansion.

According to Putin, all the decisions made within the framework of the EEU are based on compromise, and each member has made some concessions in making those decisions.

Real working tools can be achieved only with good will, not by "twisting hands", the Russian president added.

To note, Armenia is also a member in the EEU.