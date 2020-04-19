News
What is Italy's new approach to Azerbaijan, Karabakh conflict?
What is Italy's new approach to Azerbaijan, Karabakh conflict?
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A commentary by Carlo Frappi—a researcher at the Ca' Foscari University of Venice, Italy—on the "rapid" development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy and how it will affect the position of Europe—particularly Italy—on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict was published on the website of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

As per Frappi, while recent agreements between Italy and Azerbaijan are economically significant, their political dimension is even more significant, especially as regards the aforesaid conflict.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
