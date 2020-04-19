News
Shootings occur in Canada’s Nova Scotia, there are victims
Shootings occur in Canada’s Nova Scotia, there are victims
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Police in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday arrested a 51-year-old gunman who they said was suspected of shootings that had resulted in several victims, Reuters reported.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the shootings occurred in the small coastal town of Portapique, about 130 km north of the provincial capital city Halifax.

“Gabriel Wortman, suspect in active shooter investigation, is now in custody,” the force said in a tweet. It gave no details and did not say whether the victims were injured or killed.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada, which has tighter gun control laws than the United States.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
