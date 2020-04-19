N. Korea dismisses Trump statement on Kim Jong Un letter

A spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry issued a statement noting that leader Kim Jong Un had not sent any letter to US President Donald Trump, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
“We are about to look into the matter to see if the U.S. leadership seeks anything in feeding the ungrounded story into the media.
The relations between the top leaders of the DPRK and the U.S. are not an issue to be taken up just for diversion nor it should be misused for meeting selfish purposes,” the statement also reads, in particular.