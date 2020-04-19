Armenia President signs changes to Judicial Code

YEREVAN. – On March 30, the Law on Amendments and Addenda to the Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia and the 13 related laws were submitted by the National Assembly (NA) to the President for signing, the President's press service informs.
As per the source, the government initiated these laws on the grounds of increasing the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures.
According to a statement from the President's Office, the President expects these laws to be applied unconditionally with high responsibility, excluding any pressure on or interference with the functioning of the judiciary.
The President's Office discussed its respective concerns, considerations, and questions on these draft laws with the chairman of the NA Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs and the Minister of Justice, and received additional clarifications.
According to the RA President's press service, President Armen Sarkissian on Sunday signed the aforesaid law and the 13 related laws.