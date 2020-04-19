News
Armenia opposition MP proposes to expand 14th measure for university student assistance
Armenia opposition MP proposes to expand 14th measure for university student assistance
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Anna Kostanyan, a member of the opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament, petitioned to Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also commandant of the current state of emergency in the country,  with a proposal to make changes in the university students’ assistance program.
"By listening to the complaints and suggestions made by many students to the government, I have petitioned—in particular, to the RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan—with a proposal to expand the 14th student assistance measure, and to also include in the program the students studying in the remote learning system,” she wrote, in particular, on Facebook.
Հայերեն
