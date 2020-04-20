PM: What happened in Armenia 2018 was emotional revolution

I consider the biggest achievement of my two years as Prime Minister is that I have not given in for a second to that logic of "sharing," and that is why the dissatisfaction is spreading. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this on Facebook livestream.
"Deep down, great disappointment is occurring in Armenia because a division of a ‘share’ is not taking place [any longer in the country]," he said. "Businessmen very often tell me, 'How can we be useful?' I say, 'Work, pay the taxes."
According to the Prime Minister, the time has come for real cleansing to take place in current halls of power in Armenia.
"There will be no personnel ‘massacre,’" he said. "But he who has abused the 'velvet' must be thrown out."
As per Pashinyan, two years after the revolution, many accuse him of "velvet" and of not subjecting the workers of the former corrupt system to personnel “massacre.”
"But those accusers forget that this is the ideology of our revolution, that there will be no personnel ‘massacre,’ there will be no vendetta, and that everyone will have a chance to change," he said. "That mandate was given to us by the people."
According to Pashinyan, many people think that this is not possible, but this is a pessimistic approach. "What happened in 2018 was an emotional revolution, and now a real revolution is taking place, when we need to understand to what extent each and everyone has changed," the PM said.