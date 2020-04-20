Armenia premier: We remain faithful to our promise not to carry out vendettas

Today they accuse us of sowing hatred, but they forget that we remain faithful to our promise not to carry out vendettas. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this live on Facebook.
Touching upon the profanities addressed to them, Pashinyan advised the people not to get annoyed, but to disregard.
According to him, the former authorities have their "people" in today’s halls of power, but the time has come to “filter” them.
As per the Prime Minister, profanities have recently increased in Armenia because there are certain results in corruption cases, due to which the former authorities are in "hysteria."
According to him, the reason is also the adoption of the law on confiscation of property of illegal origin and the recent changes. "Soon the turn of the coronavirused Constitutional Court will also come, which only the coronavirus saved," he added. "We will return [the stolen money] penny by penny."