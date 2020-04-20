Bright Armenia Party: Government needs to support population by paying 5-10% of GDP

Australia political leaders to join streamed national commemoration of Armenia Genocide

One dollar drops below AMD 483 in Armenia

Armenia PM holds consultation on draft for 5-year development strategy of healthcare system

Saakashvili promises to help Georgia with funding

Pregnant woman is isolated in Gyumri with husband who has COVID-19

Putin: Russia has yet to reach the peak of COVID-19

Mother-to-be with COVID-19 is from Armenian province, daughter to be tested soon

Armenia Syunik Province hasn't recorded coronavirus cases since April 3

Armenia parliament majority: Army general staff ex-chief must come to April 2016 war inquiry committee meeting

Armenian parliamentary faction has presented three social support programs

Commandant for emergency in Artsakh decides to ban citizens' exit starting April 22

Armenian Public Television holding meeting, employees will be resigning

Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: State social assistance programs for people have lost their meaning

Armenia PM spokesperson: I am not going to resign

Armenia prosecutor tests positive for COVID-19

Opposition Bright Armenia parliamentary faction: PM does not have competent team

Armenia PM’s office: Assistance expected to be provided to university students, daily wage workers

Armenia parliament majority: Those guilty for leak of off-air footage before PM's video message must be punished

Caucasus Nature Fund allocates over 285,000 euros to Armenia specially protected nature areas

Google, Facebook to be forced to pay for news content in Australia

Opposition Prosperous Armenia MP: No need to exaggerate leak of off-air footage before PM’s TV message to nation

My step: PM Pashinyan will not be called to meeting of committee on investigation of April escalation

Over 100,000 people attend funeral of Islamist party leader in Bangladesh, violating quarantine

Armenia PM makes new appointment

Armenia deputy FM Grigor Hovhannisyan is dismissed

Prosperous Armenia parliament faction: Accusations against Armenian Apostolic Church are unacceptable

Germany to order 45 fighter aircraft from Boeing

Official: Armenian government allocates AMD 12.5 billion to 460 thousand citizens

59-year-old man dies in Artsakh under yet unclear circumstances

Armenia Central Bank governor-elect to assume duties on June 13

3 minors return to Armenia from Russia

80-year-old detained of insulting Erdogan after he liked post on Facebook

Media Advocate: We urge Armenia PM to publicize names of news outlets, journalists who received money

Over 150 Australian economists urge government not to ease restrictions

Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 62 and 90 years old

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,339 in Armenia, 2 more deaths reported

US ambassador to Armenia makes call (VIDEO)

WHO chief: Removing restrictions should be a ‘phased process’

Yerevan infectious disease hospital: COVID-19 detection is consistent, careful, complex process (PHOTOS)

Landmine with warhead found at Gyumri house yard

Quarantine protests held in some US states

1 dead, 1 injured after major road accident in Armenia’s Armavir Province

Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 86 thousand in Turkey

Canada shootings’ death toll reaches 17

Armenia premier: We remain faithful to our promise not to carry out vendettas

Brazilian president takes part in protest against COVID-19 restrictions

PM: What happened in Armenia 2018 was emotional revolution

Armenia PM takes coronavirus test for 3rd time

Kremlin: Putin continues to work in teleconferencing mode

Iran FM slams Trump proposal to provide ventilators

Armenia opposition MP proposes to expand 14th measure for university student assistance

N. Korea dismisses Trump statement on Kim Jong Un letter

S. Korea decides to ease some restrictions due to COVID-19

NATO F-16, Russia MiG-31 encounter footage appears on internet

Armenia President signs changes to Judicial Code

Armenia state of emergency commandant suspends some supermarkets’ operation for 24 hours

Shootings occur in Canada’s Nova Scotia, there are victims

US Congress close to confirming agreement to allocate $300bn to small businesses affected by COVID-19

Putin: EEU countries in no hurry to accept new members

What is Italy's new approach to Azerbaijan, Karabakh conflict?

European Stability Mechanism: Europe needs at least €500bn for economic recovery

Man, 90, dies in Armenia town of COVID-19

Iran extends religious sites’ closure, prison furloughs

Lukashenko speaks out against decision to close churches on Easter

Armenia Ombudsman: I consider unethical, absolutely unacceptable to mock head of state

Israel eases COVID-19 restrictions

12 coronavirus cases confirmed so far in Armenia’s Lori

Yerevan man, 26, hospitalized with gunshot wound

Head of Russia imperial family recovers from COVID-19

10 coronavirus cases already recorded in Armenia’s Gegharkunik

Putin says COVID-19 situation under full control in Russia

Trump warns China over COVID-19

Armenia PM: We will provide assistance to university students on margins of 14th anti-crisis measure

Number of coronavirus cases exceeds 6,000 in Russia in one day

One country considered "COVID-19" free zone

COVID-19 test results of Gyumri Medical Center isolated staff are negative

Trump says he received “nice note” from Kim Jong Un

100 Armenia citizens returning home from Russia

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,291 in Armenia

Armenia PM spokesperson: Public TV provided open channel at least 15 minutes before without informing PM's office

Suspect in murder in Armenia’s Gegharkunik works at South Caucasus Railway

Armenia ex-justice minister dies aged 70

Death toll in Spain reaches 20,000

UAE announces $ 5,500 fine for coronavirus disinformation

Turkey COVID-19 cases overtake Iran

Turkey may open its tourist season late in May

Armenian PM: No high performing student will be expelled from university due to tuition fees issue

Pompeo calls on UN Security Council to extend arms embargo on Iran

2 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Artsakh

28 Artsakh citizens test negative for coronavirus

4 American congressmen send congratulations to newly elected Artsakh president

COVID-19 death toll exceeds 5,000

1st COVID-19 case recorded in Armenia’s village Nor Geghi

MFA spokesperson criticizes BBC for forming negative perception of Russia

UK Queen cancels birthday plans

Over dozen politicians, media moguls arrested in Hong Kong on charges of participating in rallies

Lamps with Holy Fire brought out in Jerusalem after Armenian, Greek clergy prayers

Armenian government discusses draft police reform strategy

Titizian philanthropists donate $ 100 thousand to Holy See of Etchmiadzin to help families in need