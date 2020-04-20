News
Monday
April 20
News
Monday
April 20
80-year-old detained of insulting Erdogan after he liked post on Facebook
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

An 80-year-old man has been detained in Turkey and accused of insulting the Turkish president after he ‘liked’ the post on Facebook, said MP Muharrem Erkek.

According to him, the man was taken into custody. The incident occurred on April 5, a week after the interior ministry announced a curfew for senior citizens as a measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A retired civil servant from the Cayeli district in the northeastern Rize province said that he had liked the post without reading the contents of the posts. The elderly man apologized in the testimony.
