Germany to order 45 fighter aircraft from Boeing
Germany to order 45 fighter aircraft from Boeing
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Germany will order 45 fighter aircraft from Boeing to replace obsolete Tornado aircraft, Bloomberg reported.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer sent a letter to her American Mark Esper to inform him of the decision, the magazine said, without identifying the source of its information. Germany will order 30 F/A-18 Super Hornets and 15 EA-18G Growlers, the report added.

“While we continue to await an official announcement, we remain committed to working in support of both the German and U.S. governments on this important procurement,” a spokesman for Chicago-based Boeing wrote in an email. A combination of Hornets and Growlers “is ideally suited to meet Germany’s strike fighter and electronic warfare aircraft requirements.”
