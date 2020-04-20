Over 100,000 people attend funeral of Islamist party leader in Bangladesh, violating quarantine

Over 100,000 people have attended the funeral of Islamist party leader in Bangladesh, violating the restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Mohammad Mamunul Haque, the joint secretary-general of the Islamist party, tens of thousands of people flooded the roads to Brahmanbaria district to attend the funeral, CNN reported.
The police were unable to control the crowd, as a result of which a committee was formed to begin an investigation of the incident.
As of Sunday, 2,456 COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths have been confirmed in Bangladesh, but officials say the actual numbers are probably higher.