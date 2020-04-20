3 minors return to Armenia from Russia

A citizen had applied to the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia for assistance in organizing the transfer of his brother's three minor children (16, 14, and 10 years old) to Armenia from Russia.

This person informed that the children were in the house of relatives in Vyborg, Russia, and their mother, who had arrived in Armenia for a short time, was unable to go to her children due to the COVID-19-related restrictions.

A representative of the Ombudsman discussed the issue with the representatives of Armenia’s embassy and consulate general in Russia, as well as of the consulate in Saint Petersburg, on the issue of sending these minors to Armenia from Vyborg to Moscow, and then on April 12, by a flight from there.

Later, the Saint Petersburg consulate contacted the Ombudsman's office and informed that they would transport the children to Moscow in a consulate car, in Moscow the children would be met by representatives of the Armenian embassy, and then be sent to Armenia.

As a result of this cooperation, these children are already in Armenia.