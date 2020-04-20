News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
3 minors return to Armenia from Russia
3 minors return to Armenia from Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

A citizen had applied to the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia for assistance in organizing the transfer of his brother's three minor children (16, 14, and 10 years old) to Armenia from Russia.

This person informed that the children were in the house of relatives in Vyborg, Russia, and their mother, who had arrived in Armenia for a short time, was unable to go to her children due to the COVID-19-related restrictions.

A representative of the Ombudsman discussed the issue with the representatives of Armenia’s embassy and consulate general in Russia, as well as of the consulate in Saint Petersburg, on the issue of sending these minors to Armenia from Vyborg to Moscow, and then on April 12, by a flight from there.

Later, the Saint Petersburg consulate contacted the Ombudsman's office and informed that they would transport the children to Moscow in a consulate car, in Moscow the children would be met by representatives of the Armenian embassy, and then be sent to Armenia.

 As a result of this cooperation, these children are already in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia Party: Government needs to support population by paying 5-10% of GDP
According to him, the political party has recommended that...
 Australia political leaders to join streamed national commemoration of Armenia Genocide
The politicians will offer their video messages of solidarity on the occasion marking the 105th anniversary of the genocide…
 Saakashvili promises to help Georgia with funding
The former head of state believes Georgia may face...
 Pregnant woman is isolated in Gyumri with husband who has COVID-19
And the coronavirus has been confirmed at 4 doctors and 15 medical workers at the Maralik town health center…
 Putin: Russia has yet to reach the peak of COVID-19
“The conclusions affirm that Russia is succeeding in...
 Mother-to-be with COVID-19 is from Armenian province, daughter to be tested soon
On April 16, a woman infected with coronavirus...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos