Caucasus Nature Fund allocates over 285,000 euros to Armenia specially protected nature areas
Caucasus Nature Fund allocates over 285,000 euros to Armenia specially protected nature areas
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Caucasus Nature Fund (CNF) continues its work during the current state of emergency declared in Armenia due to the COVID-19 situation, keeping it in the spotlight the preservation of Armenia's specially protected nature areas.

The CNF has implemented its first 2020 fiscal year remittances for the specially protected nature areas within the Armenian Ministry of Environment. In total, more than 285 thousand euros have been allocated. The support was provided to the four SNCOs where the CNF has been working for many years.

These funds will be used to increase staff salaries and for bonuses, and to fund the expenses necessary to ensure the efficient operation of the SNCOs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
