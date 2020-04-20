Official: Armenian government allocates AMD 12.5 billion to 460 thousand citizens

Within the measures to mitigate the socio-economic consequences of COVID-19, the Armenian government has already allocated AMD 12.5 billion to 460 thousand citizens, Assistant to Armenian PM Nairi Sargsyan told reporters on Monday.
According to him, they include 90 thousand citizens who have lost their jobs or lost their previous incomes, 70 thousand unemployed parents with minor children.
“In addition, 1.2 billion drams will be allocated to 85 thousand families receiving social benefits at the end of the month. In general, 300 thousand people will become beneficiaries,” he added.