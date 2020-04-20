News
Monday
April 20
News
Monday
April 20
Iran’s FM: Presence of foreign forces in region is main reason for escalation of tension
Iran’s FM: Presence of foreign forces in region is main reason for escalation of tension
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian MFA spokesperson Abbas Mousavi called the presence of foreign forces in the region the main reason for the escalation of tension, instability, and insecurity, noting that the presence of US forces impedes the patrolling of the Iranian armed forces, IRNA reported.

Commenting on the statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the extension of the existing arms embargo against Iran, Mousavi said these statements are aimed at distracting the attention of the world community from Washington's continued economic terrorism against the Iranian people.

On Saturday, Pompeo once again called on the UN Security Council to extend the existing arms embargo on Iran.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
