Armenia PM’s office: Assistance expected to be provided to university students, daily wage workers

YEREVAN. – It is planned to provide support to Armenia’s university students, daily wage workers, and families where there are no minors. Nairi Sargsyan, assistant to the Prime Minister, said this during a meeting with journalists on Monday.
He explained that the university students with good progress will be able to get a loan without interest rate, and for other students the loan interest rate will be a maximum of 5 percent.
Sargsyan added that there is no decision yet on the extension of the package of measures adopted so far, and the issues related to the easing of the current restrictions on economic activity, as well as the measures to be taken after May 15—when the current state of emergency in Armenia due to COVID-19 is expected to be lifted, were being discussed.