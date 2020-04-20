China's MFA: No evidence that new coronavirus was created in lab

There is no evidence that the new coronavirus was created in the laboratory, the official spokesperson for the Chinese MFA, Geng Shuang, commented following the French virologist’ statement that COVID-19 is not of natural origin.
Earlier, Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier claimed that a new type of coronavirus infection was made in a laboratory in China. In an interview with CNEWS, he noted that he did not believe that coronavirus went from wild animals to the Wuhan wet market.
According to Shuang, this is a scientific issue, it should be studied by doctors and scientists and should not be politicized, RIA Novosti reported. Currently, the WHO and the vast majority of experts believe that there is no evidence that the new coronavirus was created in the laboratory.