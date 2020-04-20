News
Monday
April 20
News
Armenian parliamentary faction has presented three social support programs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

During briefings at the National Assembly of Armenia today, deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction Mikayel Melkumyan said the Prosperous Armenia faction has submitted to the government three socio-economic programs to eliminate the consequences of the coronavirus.

According to him, the programs are designed to provide support to citizens working per diem, including taxi drivers, the elderly, disabled persons and multi-member families.

In her turn, deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction Naira Zohrabyan declared that it is necessary to cut students’ tuition fees by at least 25% and called on the Armenian authorities to solve the problem with support to people who are officially unregistered employees and work per diem.
