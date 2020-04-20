Armenian Public Television holding meeting, employees will be resigning

After the scandal related to the spread of scenes shot before Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s televised address, nobody has been punished yet, even though there were rumors and some were even demanding that there will be people resigning. It was assumed that members of the administration of Armenian Public Television and employees of the Office of the Prime Minister, particularly Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan, who was present during the shooting of the televised address, will be among the people who will submit resignation letters.

The presses are disseminating news stating that employees of Armenian Public Television are currently discussing the causes and effects of the scandal in a meeting and that the resignations of most people will be most probably announced after the meeting, including the resignations of Executive Director of Armenian Public Television Margarita Grigoryan, Chairman of the Council of Public Television and Radio Ara Shirinyan, Head of News and Political Programs Petros Ghazaryan and Vardan Hakobyan, the person in charge of live broadcasts.

These employees don’t answer phone calls or turn their phones off. Head of the news service Petros Ghazaryan answered the call from Armenian News-NEWS.am and said he will comment when he has a commentary.