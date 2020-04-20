News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: State social assistance programs for people have lost their meaning
Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: State social assistance programs for people have lost their meaning
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – The state programs of social assistance to the population have lost their meaning due to their poor development. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia party and head of the Bright Armenia faction, said this during the traditional briefing in the National Assembly on Monday.

According to him, the socioeconomic department of the government is, in fact, currently undergoing a test of compliance, the results of which are not encouraging yet.

"When during the discussion of the government's program a year ago I proposed to the Prime Minister to get rid of those people, it also referred to this day," Marukyan stressed. "In this situation, it is impossible to make proper decisions with this team."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia Party: Government needs to support population by paying 5-10% of GDP
According to him, the political party has recommended that...
 Australia political leaders to join streamed national commemoration of Armenia Genocide
The politicians will offer their video messages of solidarity on the occasion marking the 105th anniversary of the genocide…
 Saakashvili promises to help Georgia with funding
The former head of state believes Georgia may face...
 Pregnant woman is isolated in Gyumri with husband who has COVID-19
And the coronavirus has been confirmed at 4 doctors and 15 medical workers at the Maralik town health center…
 Putin: Russia has yet to reach the peak of COVID-19
“The conclusions affirm that Russia is succeeding in...
 Mother-to-be with COVID-19 is from Armenian province, daughter to be tested soon
On April 16, a woman infected with coronavirus...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos