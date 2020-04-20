Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: State social assistance programs for people have lost their meaning

YEREVAN. – The state programs of social assistance to the population have lost their meaning due to their poor development. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia party and head of the Bright Armenia faction, said this during the traditional briefing in the National Assembly on Monday.
According to him, the socioeconomic department of the government is, in fact, currently undergoing a test of compliance, the results of which are not encouraging yet.
"When during the discussion of the government's program a year ago I proposed to the Prime Minister to get rid of those people, it also referred to this day," Marukyan stressed. "In this situation, it is impossible to make proper decisions with this team."