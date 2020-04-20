Saakashvili promises to help Georgia with funding

During a program aired on Georgia’s Mtavari Arkhi TV, ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili said he is ready to help the Georgian government engage external financial support.
The former head of state believes Georgia may face poverty and hunger due to the coronavirus pandemic and that the only thing that will save the country’s economy is foreign aid, and since Saakashvili is certain that the current Georgian government can’t engage foreign aid, he is offering to provide assistance through mediation, reports Georgia Online.