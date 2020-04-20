Armenian opposition party: Many officials of ex-president's administration among members of current cabinet

Officials of the administration of ex-president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan are still among the top officials of the current Armenian government. This is what leader of Bright Armenia Party and head of the political party’s parliamentary faction Edmon Marukyan said during a briefing in parliament today, commenting on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s latest statement that the time has come to rearrange the cabinet and ‘throw the elements of Serzh Sargsyan out’.
“There are many questions, but the current government is doing everything it can to defend those officials, and then the Prime Minister declares that Serzh Sargsyan’s officials need to be dismissed from office,” Marukyan said.
He also stated that there are real and great specialists who didn’t participate in the velvet revolution, but the incumbent authorities preferred Serzh Sargsyan’s officials over them.