Putin: Russia has yet to reach the peak of COVID-19

Overall, Russia is succeeding in completing the tasks that are part of the first stage of the fight against the coronavirus, but Russia has yet to reach the peak of COVID-19, reports RIA Novosti.
“The conclusions affirm that Russia is succeeding in decelerating spread of the virus, but this shouldn’t make us feel at ease. According to professionals, Russia has yet to reach the peak of COVID-19 and has to do everything it can to flatten the curve,” Putin said during a consultation with experts devoted to the sanitary-hygiene situation in the Russian Federation.