News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Putin: Russia has yet to reach the peak of COVID-19
Putin: Russia has yet to reach the peak of COVID-19
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Overall, Russia is succeeding in completing the tasks that are part of the first stage of the fight against the coronavirus, but Russia has yet to reach the peak of COVID-19, reports RIA Novosti.

“The conclusions affirm that Russia is succeeding in decelerating spread of the virus, but this shouldn’t make us feel at ease. According to professionals, Russia has yet to reach the peak of COVID-19 and has to do everything it can to flatten the curve,” Putin said during a consultation with experts devoted to the sanitary-hygiene situation in the Russian Federation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia Party: Government needs to support population by paying 5-10% of GDP
According to him, the political party has recommended that...
 Australia political leaders to join streamed national commemoration of Armenia Genocide
The politicians will offer their video messages of solidarity on the occasion marking the 105th anniversary of the genocide…
 Saakashvili promises to help Georgia with funding
The former head of state believes Georgia may face...
 Pregnant woman is isolated in Gyumri with husband who has COVID-19
And the coronavirus has been confirmed at 4 doctors and 15 medical workers at the Maralik town health center…
 Mother-to-be with COVID-19 is from Armenian province, daughter to be tested soon
On April 16, a woman infected with coronavirus...
 Armenia Syunik Province hasn't recorded coronavirus cases since April 3
According to the deputy governor, the residents of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos