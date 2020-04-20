News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
One dollar drops below AMD 483 in Armenia
One dollar drops below AMD 483 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.52/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 1.44 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 524.89 (up by AMD 1.44), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 601.80 (up by AMD 0.82), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.49 (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 235.18, AMD 26,257.1 and AMD 12,100.43, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia Party: Government needs to support population by paying 5-10% of GDP
According to him, the political party has recommended that...
 Armenian parliamentary faction has presented three social support programs
According to him, the programs are designed to...
 Expert: Level of consumption in public food sector in Armenia will drop by at least 30%
According to him, it might take a whole year for businesses...
 Armenia economy minister holds discussion with light industry companies
The companies’ representatives shared their comments on...
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Armenia PM: We have promising situation in food market
And the problem of exports has been solved…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos