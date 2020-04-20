News
Armenia PM holds consultation on draft for 5-year development strategy of healthcare system
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a consultation, during which the draft for the five-year development strategy of the healthcare system of Armenia was discussed.

Pashinyan noted, in particular, that the actions envisaged by the draft should be more specified, and he emphasized the importance of resolving the existing problems in ensuring maternal and child health.

Also, the PM instructed those in attendance to the consultation to amend this draft as well as to submit an action plan and a clear timetable for the respective steps to be taken.
