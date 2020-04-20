Armenia deputy police chief: 106 patients with COVID-19 under treatment at Police Hospital

During a briefing today, Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Hayk Mhryan declared that 106 patients with COVID-19 are undergoing treatment at the Police Hospital of Armenia and recalled that the Hospital has been operating as an infection hospital since March 19.
According to him, in the mentioned period, 124 policemen have self-isolated and 30 police officers are under quarantine since they are suspected of being infected with COVID-19. Ten officers have tested positive for COVID-19, and 5 have recovered.