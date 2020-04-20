News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia deputy police chief: 106 patients with COVID-19 under treatment at Police Hospital
Armenia deputy police chief: 106 patients with COVID-19 under treatment at Police Hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


During a briefing today, Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Hayk Mhryan declared that 106 patients with COVID-19 are undergoing treatment at the Police Hospital of Armenia and recalled that the Hospital has been operating as an infection hospital since March 19.

According to him, in the mentioned period, 124 policemen have self-isolated and 30 police officers are under quarantine since they are suspected of being infected with COVID-19. Ten officers have tested positive for COVID-19, and 5 have recovered.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
AMD 972,801,769,5 transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19 in Armenia
The account has opened in the treasury on March 17, 2020, and there is a total of 3.819 entries…
 4 checkpoints installed in Artsakh
The National Security Service is actively collaborating with...
 Governor General of Canada addresses letter to Armenia President over COVID-19 pandemic
On behalf of the Canadian people, Mrs. Julie Payette asked...
 China's MFA: No evidence that new coronavirus was created in lab
Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier claimed that a new type of coronavirus infection was made in a laboratory in China…
 Artsakh emergency Commandant's spokesperson on coronavirus situation
He informed that the epidemic is controllable...
 US approves clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment
There are currently no approved medications for the COVID-19 treatment...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos