Artsakh emergency Commandant's spokesperson on coronavirus situation
Artsakh emergency Commandant's spokesperson on coronavirus situation
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

During a conversation with Artsakhpress, Tigran Abrahamyan, who is the press secretary of the Commandant of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), said the instructions of the Commandant for the emergency in Artsakh are mandatory for not only the representatives of the Commandant’s Office and the heads and representatives of public administration bodies, but also the Police, the National Security Service, the Ministry of Defense, the forces of the State Service for Emergency Situations and territorial administration and local self-government bodies that are being used to ensure the legal regime of emergency.

He informed that the epidemic is controllable and that the Commandant’s Office is taking all the necessary steps to keep the situation under control.

“To this day, Artsakh has reported seven coronavirus cases, and two citizens have already recovered. Currently, there are 25 citizens isolated in the places designed for isolation, and 141 tests have been conducted,” he said.
Հայերեն and Русский
