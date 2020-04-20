News
Armenia deputy police chief dodges issue about social distancing in supermarkets
Armenia deputy police chief dodges issue about social distancing in supermarkets
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


The Police of Armenia weren’t able to make predictions about the coronavirus pandemic and increased the number of employees. This is what Deputy Police Chief Hayk Mhryan said during a briefing today, commenting on journalists’ questions why there are so many people on the streets and where police officers are located.

He agreed with the claims that there are more people on the streets, but said he is inclined to explain this with the fact that some businesses have been given permission to operate and that citizens want to receive support from the government.

The deputy police chief affirmed the fact that police officers need to control the situation near supermarkets and not allow anyone to violate the social distancing rule. However, what Hayk Mhryan didn’t talk about was the situation at supermarkets. Unfortunately, citizens aren’t maintaining social distancing in supermarkets, and evidence of this is the photo of a crowd of people gathered at a large supermarket in Yerevan that was posted on the Internet a day before Easter.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
