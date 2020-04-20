News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Governor General of Canada addresses letter to Armenia President over COVID-19 pandemic
Governor General of Canada addresses letter to Armenia President over COVID-19 pandemic
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Governor General of Canada Julie Payette has addressed a letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian over the coronavirus pandemic.

On behalf of the Canadian people, Mrs. Julie Payette asked President Sarkissian to convey her words of encouragement to the people of Armenia to resist numerous challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said Canada is also making efforts to prevent the spread of this global pandemic and find its treatment. “This is a difficult and unprecedented situation, but I am sure that science will find the solution, and we will jointly overcome this invisible enemy.

We cannot choose when the difficulties come, but we can choose how to respond during their crisis,” the letter reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
AMD 972,801,769,5 transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19 in Armenia
The account has opened in the treasury on March 17, 2020, and there is a total of 3.819 entries…
 4 checkpoints installed in Artsakh
The National Security Service is actively collaborating with...
 China's MFA: No evidence that new coronavirus was created in lab
Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier claimed that a new type of coronavirus infection was made in a laboratory in China…
 Artsakh emergency Commandant's spokesperson on coronavirus situation
He informed that the epidemic is controllable...
 US approves clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment
There are currently no approved medications for the COVID-19 treatment...
 Armenia deputy police chief: 106 patients with COVID-19 under treatment at Police Hospital
According to him, in the mentioned period...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos