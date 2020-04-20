Governor General of Canada addresses letter to Armenia President over COVID-19 pandemic

Governor General of Canada Julie Payette has addressed a letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian over the coronavirus pandemic.
On behalf of the Canadian people, Mrs. Julie Payette asked President Sarkissian to convey her words of encouragement to the people of Armenia to resist numerous challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said Canada is also making efforts to prevent the spread of this global pandemic and find its treatment. “This is a difficult and unprecedented situation, but I am sure that science will find the solution, and we will jointly overcome this invisible enemy.
We cannot choose when the difficulties come, but we can choose how to respond during their crisis,” the letter reads.