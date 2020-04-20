News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
4 checkpoints installed in Artsakh
4 checkpoints installed in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

Accepting as a basis the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) on declaring an emergency situation in the Republic of Artsakh and the decision of the Commandant on setting temporary restrictions on the right of people to freedom of movement in the whole territory of the Republic of Artsakh, and governed by the statute of the National Security Service, upon the order of the director of the National Security Service, the relevant subdivisions of the Service on April 15 installed four special checkpoints at special stations in the administrative territory of Martakert region to control the movement of people and vehicles and ensure fulfillment of the requirements stated in the decisions of the Commandant.

The National Security Service is actively collaborating with the Police of the Republic of Artsakh, as well as local self-government bodies and other interested structures.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
AMD 972,801,769,5 transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19 in Armenia
The account has opened in the treasury on March 17, 2020, and there is a total of 3.819 entries…
 Governor General of Canada addresses letter to Armenia President over COVID-19 pandemic
On behalf of the Canadian people, Mrs. Julie Payette asked...
 China's MFA: No evidence that new coronavirus was created in lab
Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier claimed that a new type of coronavirus infection was made in a laboratory in China…
 Artsakh emergency Commandant's spokesperson on coronavirus situation
He informed that the epidemic is controllable...
 US approves clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment
There are currently no approved medications for the COVID-19 treatment...
 Armenia deputy police chief: 106 patients with COVID-19 under treatment at Police Hospital
According to him, in the mentioned period...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos