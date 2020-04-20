4 checkpoints installed in Artsakh

Accepting as a basis the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) on declaring an emergency situation in the Republic of Artsakh and the decision of the Commandant on setting temporary restrictions on the right of people to freedom of movement in the whole territory of the Republic of Artsakh, and governed by the statute of the National Security Service, upon the order of the director of the National Security Service, the relevant subdivisions of the Service on April 15 installed four special checkpoints at special stations in the administrative territory of Martakert region to control the movement of people and vehicles and ensure fulfillment of the requirements stated in the decisions of the Commandant.
The National Security Service is actively collaborating with the Police of the Republic of Artsakh, as well as local self-government bodies and other interested structures.