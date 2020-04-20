Armenian army's general staff officers inspect certain garrisons

The officers of the Troops Service Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia have conducted complex inspections at the garrisons in Yeghegnadzor, Armavir and Gyumri.
As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, they inspected the internal and guard security at the military units of the garrisons, organizing of service, maintenance of the checkpoint regime, the sanitation of areas and cafeterias and the implementation of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The officers rated the overall situation at garrisons as good, and necessary indications were given to fix the shortcomings.