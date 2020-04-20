About 2,000 people in Israel take part in rally for democracy

About two thousand people in Israel on Sunday took part in a protest rally for saving democracy, The Times of Israel reported.
“Adhering to social distancing regulations aimed at stemming the coronavirus outbreak, thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv’s emblematic Rabin Square on Sunday night for the latest “black flag” demonstration against an alleged erosion of Israeli democracy under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership,” the source noted.
Benjamin Netanyahu is accused of fraud, corruption and treason. He denies all allegations. If the court finds him guilty of corruption, he faces up to 10 years in prison in accordance with the law.