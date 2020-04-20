News
Artsakh Information Headquarters: People entering Karabakh must be under 14-day quarantine
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The police of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) continue to carry out activities to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus at border checkpoints. This is stated in the statement issued by the Information Headquarters of Artsakh.

The Information Headquarters added the following:

“Police officers of the Republic of Artsakh are stopping drivers of passenger vehicles at border checkpoints, checking drivers’ documents, the documents for transporting cargo, the documents of people leaving for the Republic of Armenia containing information prescribed for movement in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, and, if necessary, familiarize drivers with the decisions of the Commandant for the emergency situation in the Republic of Artsakh, etc.

The police notify and oblige the people having entered Artsakh to be under quarantine for 14 days.

Once again, the Police of the Republic of Artsakh call on reducing the movement of people from Artsakh to Armenia and vice versa to a minimum in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
