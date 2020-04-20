Armenia PM: Very beloved Diaspora Armenian organizations are source of disappointment

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today went live on Facebook and stated the following:

“Some of our beloved Armenian organizations and institutions of the Diaspora may be and are a source of disappointment because several organizations and institutions have served as a mediator between the Government of Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora for quite a long time. Today, this is changing because I am talking to both Armenia and the Diaspora. However, in general, there is a problem in terms of structure, and the sooner we state the problem, the more correct we will be when it comes to Armenia’s policy on the Diaspora. For instance, 30-40 years ago, 90% of the Armenian Diaspora was linked to this or that Armenian organization or institution of the Diaspora. In other words, there was an institutional structure. Unfortunately, this logic has changed over the past 40 years. The sooner we record this, the more effective the relations between Armenia and the Diaspora will be,” Pashinyan declared.