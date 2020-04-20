Armenia PM states specific people who joined revolution with expectations as source of disappointment

Another source of disappointment are the people who joined the velvet revolution with the hope of getting something in return. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated live on Facebook today, adding the following:

“These people hoped the zones of the old influence would be retransformed and they would receive specific shares after the revolution. There are even specific examples of people who joined the walks, participated in the revolution, and when there were various proposals, they wanted to have a particular position and became part of the proportional list of the “My Step” parliamentary faction. They were rejected for objective reasons, and a week later, they joined the struggle for “justice” under the auspices of the former authorities. I’m not saying this to criticize anyone. I’m just stating this as a potential source of disappointment,” Pashinyan said.