Armenia PM: Now people take bribes with personal liability

For the past two years, the authorities have not only rejected the services of criminals, but have also been fighting against them. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook today, touching upon the groups of people who are disappointed after the revolution.

He stated that criminals thought they could continue to receive certain privileges through elections and by pressuring critics, but this is not the case.

According to Pashinyan, the other group of people who are disappointed are corrupt officials who think they’ll be able to have their places in the public administration system again and restore the corrupt system.

“This won’t happen. However, this doesn’t mean that there is nobody who won’t take bribes. People take bribes, but the problem is that they are caught, and this isn’t too acceptable for corrupt officials. Now people take bribes with personal liability because the former corrupt system has been destroyed,” Pashinyan said.