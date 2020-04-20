News
Armenia PM on tension with friends
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The friends and relatives who think there is no tangible change in their lives after the revolution are another source of disappointment. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated live on Facebook, adding the following:

“They say I was a deputy, a journalist and a prisoner before that and now I am the Prime Minister, but nothing has changed in their lives. From my point of view, this is good because effective is a government that manages to set limits on friends, relatives and close ones.

In this sense, our government has also worked quite effectively, but this has also led to tension and disappointment,” he said and emphasized that, from his point of view, it’s good that he hasn’t done anything merely as a friend.
