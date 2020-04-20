News
Tuesday
April 21
News
Tuesday
April 21
Armenia State Revenue Committee head says why a beneficiary might not benefit from a particular support program
Armenia State Revenue Committee head says why a beneficiary might not benefit from a particular support program
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

The main reason why a beneficiary can be rejected and not receive support through the eighth government support program is because the employer might give a wrong classification of the activity of the particular business or enterprise.

This is what Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan said during a live broadcast on Azatutyun Radio. According to him, the government is currently considering options to help people who can receive assistance under certain standards, but can’t receive it for reasons similar to the mentioned reason.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
