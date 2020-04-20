Armenia PM says his newspaper has to deliver a report on expenses

I’m not sure, but I think Armenian Times daily newspaper has been one of the largest taxpayers in the history of the Third Republic of Armenia. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook today.

“I believe this is a great occasion for the newspaper’s administration to issue a statement and give a report starting from its last day and the day of its re-establishment. It’s clear that presses have planned their future for the upcoming ten years and have failed and that the authorities currently don’t have control over presses and don’t pay them, but this issue has been on the government’s agenda ever since I took office, and the issue is how the government has to create guarantees for the freedom of presses,” the Prime Minister said, stating that the National Assembly is currently considering a bill in regard to this issue.

According to Pashinyan, there is a large group of media outlets that are still funded by the former authorities, but they are disappointed since they understand that this can’t go on for a long time.