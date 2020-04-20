Armenia PM sends telegram of condolence to Canadian counterpart

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a telegram of condolence to Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.
“I am deeply shocked by the news about the atrocious crime that took place in Nova Scotia and took the lives of 16 innocent people. I express my sincere condolences to you and the friendly Canadian people on the occasion of this incredible act of violence that shocked all Canadians during the days of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has befallen.
I ask you to transmit my words of consolation to the families and close ones of the victims and wish them patience and endurance,” the Prime Minister’s telegram reads.