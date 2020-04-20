News
Nurse of Armenia's Gegharkunik Province: Patients infected me with COVID-19
Nurse of Armenia's Gegharkunik Province: Patients infected me with COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Before the nurse at the polyclinic in the city of Vardenis of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia tested positive for COVID-19, there were people infected with COVID-19 who infected the nurse. This is what the infected nurse told Armenian News-NEWS.am. She is currently at Nork Infection Clinic Hospital.

The presses had spread news that she was infected while attending a religious meeting in Etchmiadzin, but the woman denied the news and said she hasn’t even had time to visit her relatives in Vardenis due to the state of emergency declared in Armenia. The woman added that if people continue to spread false news, she will file lawsuits against them.

The 47-year-old woman said she had felt bad on Friday, told the head of the polyclinic and was tested on Tuesday. “The result of the first test was negative. I went home, but then I received a phone call telling me the result was positive. I’m feeling well now, but sometimes I have a fever.”

In response to the information that she has also infected her son-in-law, the nurse said her son-in-law has tested negative. The nurse also stressed that she wasn’t the source of the contagion in Vardenis.

As of April 19, there are 10 coronavirus cases in Gegharkunik Province.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
