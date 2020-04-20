Armlur.am presents reasons behind Armenian deputy foreign minister's resignation

As reported earlier, Grigor Hovhannisyan has been dismissed from the position of deputy minister of foreign affairs of Armenia. As reported Zhoghovurd Daily, Hovhannisyan touched upon his dismissal a while ago and wrote the following:

“After years of work in diplomacy and international relations, I have set a goal to invest my potential in the private sector and try to be helpful in the economic sector, particularly foreign economy. Until then, I am taking advantage of this last opportunity to express my deep gratitude to my colleagues of the National Assembly and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for our collaborations and the great honor I have deserved over these years.”

Grigor Hovhannisyan was a professional public servant with years of experience in the United Nations and had written a letter for resignation from the position of first deputy minister of foreign affairs in November 2019. According to ArmLur.am, he left the state apparatus to have a higher paying job, but in foreign economy. According to our information, Hovhannisyan has been invited to work for one of Armenia’s largest banks, taking into consideration his experience in working with international organizations.